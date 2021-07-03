'Rare Experience': African Man’s Melodious Rendition Of Rabindra Sangeet Wins Internet

While the internet is brimming with foreigners’ rendition of Indian songs, one African man has particularly garnered traction online with his recreation of Rabindra Sangeet or the music composed by Bengali polymath – poet Rabindra Nath Tagore. A video shared on Facebook features the man crooning Mayabono Biharini, a song that describes the affection between Lord Rama and Sita.

The video was shared online by Ashis Sanyal who disclosed that the man hails from Africa. "Please enjoy the song created by the Nobel Laureate Genius Rabindranath Tagore from my City of Calcutta....and sung by one of your own !!!," Sanyal wrote in the song. The video opens to show the singer introducing himself as Giyata. He then goes on to say that he is dedicating the song to the Bard of Bengal for the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, which is celebrated annually and globally on June 7. He also explains that the song is about Lord Rama and Sita and their bond.

Since shared, the clip has racked up more than 70 likes and the count is increasing. Nearly 700 people have watched it and many have also commented expressing their amusement. "Very impressive!," wrote a user. "Absolutely amazing," added another. "Felt beautiful!," wrote a third Facebook user.

About Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore is an Indian polymath, who reshaped Bengali literature and music and Indian art with contextual modernism. He also wrote the national anthem of India. In the year 1913, Rabindranath Tagore won the Nobel Prize in Literature. He was awarded the prestigious prize as his works were recognized as "profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful". Tagore had won the Nobel Prize for his collection: Gitanjali, which were published in London in the year 1912. About Rabindranath Tagore, NobelPrize.org, the official website for Nobel Prize has mentioned. While Tagore was the first non-European to bag a Nobel Prize in Literature, he was the second non-European ever to have won a Nobel prize in the world.

