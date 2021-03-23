Republic Of Congo Presidential Candidate Dies From COVID-19 Complications

The Republic of Congo's presidential election challenger Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas on Monday passed away aged 61 from covid-related complications. He breathed his last on a medical aircraft while being transferred to France for treatment. His demise comes just a day after the African nation voted in the Presidential elections.

According to the statement released by Kolelas’ campaign director and adviser, Didier Loco, the politician succumbed to a severe symptomatic COVID-19 infection and his heart stopped while he was being flown out of Congo’s capital, Brazzaville. The medical team and the ambulance were “unable to save him”, Loco separately told reporters.

Supporters of Kolelas flooded the Union of Democratic Humanists (UDH-YUKI) party headquarters, mourning the loss. A huge portrait of Kolelas was hung from the headquarter’s building wall paying him last tributes, authorities flew the flag on half-mast as a sign of respect and honour. Furthermore, a Spokesman for the deceased Presidential candidate Justin Nzoloufouatold told Associated Press that efforts were made to repatriate Kolelas’ body to Brazzaville. The political contender tested positive for the novel coronavirus last Friday and had needed immediate hospital admission.

Elections held during internet blackout

Kolelas was the main political rival among five others contesting against the projected winner Denis Sassou Nguesso, who has ruled Congo for at least 36 years since 1979. The former had often accused the 77-year-old incumbent president of turning Congo into a “police state”. With Kolelas struggling with his health, Congo's presidential elections were held amid the internet blackout. Citizens accused the government of clouding the voting transparency. Many in opposition, including Congo’s political activists, cried foul and accused Nguesso of tilting the favour as he led by 40 percent in about 86 districts, and in many districts, he garnered 100 percent polls.

