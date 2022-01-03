Richard Leakey: World-renowned Kenyan Conservationist Passes Away At 77

The paleoanthropologist and environmentalist of Kenya, Richard Leakey, who uncovered the evidence which proved the establishment of humans' evolution in Africa, died at the age of 77 on Sunday, as per the statement of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. The reason for death has yet to be revealed.

Kenyatta noted in a statement, “I have this afternoon, Sunday 2nd January 2022, received with deep sorrow the sad news of the passing away of Dr Richard Erskine Frere Leakey, Kenya's former Head of Public Service," CNN reported. President Kenyatta has expressed his condolences and thoughts to Richard Leakey's family, friends, and associates on behalf of the citizens of Kenya.

The son of internationally renowned anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, Richard held a variety of public service leadership positions in his career, which also included the director of the National Museums of Kenya as well as the Kenya Wildlife Service. In addition to this, in the year 1978, his mother, Mary Leakey, uncovered evidence that a man walked upright considerably earlier than previously believed. She and her husband had discovered ape-like early human skulls, providing new insight into human's predecessors.

About Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey

Richard Leakey is most renowned for his fossil discoveries, notably the bones and remains of "Turkana Boy," a relatively finished skeleton of a young male Homo erectus dated from 1.6 million years ago that he discovered in 1984. As per the Royal Society, he also became a driving force in the fight against elephant and rhino trafficking in Kenya.

Kenyan conservationist, who was born on December 19, 1944, began his career as a safari guide, but changes took place when at the age of 23, he was awarded a National Geographic Society research grant to excavate on the beaches of northern Kenya's Lake Turkana, despite having no official archaeological education and training.

Furthermore, with the unearthing of the skulls of Homo habilis in 1972 which is nearly 1.9 million years old in and Homo erectus in 1975 that is 1.6 million years old, he conducted expeditions that re-calibrated the knowledge of human evolution in the 1970s. Former President Daniel Arap Moi had appointed Richard Leakey as the director of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Department (WMCD) in 1989 in response to the global uproar about elephant poaching and its implications on Kenya's wildlife.

(Image: AP)