Russia Vetoes France-UAE Resolution For Extension Of UN Sanctions Against Mali

Russia on Wednesday, August 30, vetoed the proposal brought by France and UAE to extend UN sanctions against the African nation of Mali. At the United Nations Security Council meeting, Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, said that the draft tabled by the two countries "completely disregarded the concerns of both Bamako and Moscow," according to the Russian state-affiliated broadcaster RT. The UN Security Council voted on the renewal of the Mali sanctions regime on August 30.

The Council members voted on two draft resolutions. One resolution was prepared by France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), that aimed at renewing the Mali asset freeze and travel ban sanctions until 31 August 2024, as well as extending the mandate of the Panel of Experts that supports the 2374 Mali Sanctions Committee until 30 September 2023. The second draft resolution was proposed by Russia which would renew the sanctions measures for Mali for yet another year but dissolve the mandate of the Panel of Experts.

Franco-Emirati's draft was presented to the Council members on 11 August and an expert-level negotiation was convened on the text on 16 August. The resolution received 13 votes in the UN Security Council but it failed as Russia voted against it and its ally China abstained from the voting. Japan voted no, and 13 other members abstained. Moscow's alternative draft was rejected by the council members.

Franco-Emirati draft “took absolutely no account of the concerns of the Malian side and the position of the Russian Federation,” Nebenzia was quoted as saying.

Sanctions imposed due to fragility of 2015 peace agreement implementation

UN imposed the sanctions on Mali's military regime via resolution 2374 of 5 September 2017 to pressure the Malian parties to implement the 2015 Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation. The designation criteria included—engaging in hostilities in violation of the peace agreement; taking actions that obstruct, obstruct by prolonged delay, or that threaten the agreement; and acting for or on behalf of, or otherwise supporting or financing, those violating the agreement by engaging in hostilities or obstructing its implementation, including through proceeds from organised crime. UN report suggests the fragility of the 2015 peace agreement as tensions spiralled between signatory armed groups and the Malian government.

According to the Associated Press, Russia went after the Expert Group as the report published by it slammed the Russian private military company Wagner for allegedly using “violence against women, and other forms of grave abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law” to “spread terror among populations.” France, the former colonial power in Mali, withdrew all of its troops from the African nation last year which ended the nine-year operation. French Army had announced that it would pull out the troops “in an orderly and safe fashion”.