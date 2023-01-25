Rwandan Forces Fired At A Fighter Jet From Democratic Republic Of Congo

Rwandan forces have shot down a Sukhoi-25 of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) that had entered its airspace on January 24, reported Rwanda Broadcasting Agency. Taking to Twitter, the agency wrote, " NEWS On this Tuesday at around 5:00 pm, the Sukhoi-25 aircraft of the Democratic Republic of the Congo flew to Rwanda for the third time and was shot down. Rwanda asked the RDC to stop this provocation. #RBAAmakuru" With the Tweet they had also attached a video of the incident in which one can see a glimpse of the Sukhoi-25 aircraft of the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC.

In a separate tweet by the Rwandan News agency, they wrote, "In the Rubavu region, the people saw a warplane of the Democratic Republic of the Congo flying over the skies of Rwanda, saying that they have confidence in the Rwandan security forces and the country's ability to protect them. #RBAAmakuru"

The President of DRC condemns the Rwandan attack

After the incident, the President of DRC Felix Tshisekedi's office also released a statement condemning and strongly denouncing the attack on its fighter plane by the Rwandan army in Congolese airspace. Taking to Twitter, the Présidence RDC wrote, " #RDC 25.01.2023| #CitéUA Reaction of the Congolese Government to the attack on Rwanda:" With the tweet, they have also attached the official press statement.

"The Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo condemns and strongly denounces the attack on its fighter plane by the Rwandan army in Congolese airspace and does not intend to let it go," read the statement.

According to the Press release by the DRC, the fighter plane was attacked as it began to land on the runway at Goma International Airport. Further, the statement shared that "He did not fly over Rwandan airspace", and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo "reserves the legitimate right to defend its national territory and will not let it go". Also, the aircraft landed without any major damage after it was attacked by the Rwandan airforce.