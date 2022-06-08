Ryanair Draws Flak For Testing South Africans' Nationality With 2-page Test In Afrikaans

Irish airline Ryanair has drawn massive flak against itself for making South Africans take a test in the Afrikaans language as proof of nationality before boarding the flights to the UK. The low-cost airline came under fire after South Africans took to social media and accused Ryanair of racial discrimination as the passengers had to give a ‘two-page’ test in the West Germanic language. Afrikaans was forced upon South Africans under apartheid and is only used by around 12% of the population.

The news first emerged last month due to a social media post by a passenger who was travelling from Portugal to London. He said on the microblogging website that he was asked to complete “ a 2-page test in Afrikaans (asked for an English version but told the test was only in Afrikaans” before he was allowed to board the flight.

The incident spread like wildfire and made South Africans furious. Several of them criticised Ryanair and noted that South Africa has around 11 official languages and many nationals do not speak Afrikaans.

@Ryanair Just tried to check in. Flying Portugal - London. On a South African passport but have a UK residence permit. Was made to write a 2 page test in Afrikaans (asked for an English version but told the test was only in Afrikaans - btw SA has 11 official languages) (1/2). — Will vd Byl (@willvdbyl) May 27, 2022

To minimise fake passport usage: Ryanair on test for South Africans

Since then, the Irish low-budget airline has released a statement saying that the test was made of questions which were related o South Africa's general knowledge. As per CNN, it said that the test was issued a to the "high prevalence" of counterfeit South African passports.

"In order to minimize the risk of fake passport usage, Ryanair requires passengers on a South African passport to fill out a simple questionnaire in the Afrikaans language," reads the statement provided to CNN. "If they are unable to complete this questionnaire, they will be refused travel and issued with a full refund instead."

"Airlines operating to the UK face Home Office fines of £2,000 (around $2,515) per passenger for anyone who travel illegally to the UK on a fraudulent passport/visa”, Ryanair added.

The UK High Commission in South Africa has even responded to reports surrounding Ryanair and said that the questionnaire is "not a UK Government requirement." Notably, Afrikaans is the third most spoken language in South Africa after Zulu and Xhosa. Furthermore, Ryanair does not operate either to or from South Africa

Image: AP/Representative