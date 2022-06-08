Last Updated:

Ryanair Draws Flak For Testing South Africans' Nationality With 2-page Test In Afrikaans

Ryanair has drawn massive flak against itself for making South Africans take a test in the Afrikaans language as proof of nationality before boarding.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Ryanair

Image: AP/Representative


Irish airline Ryanair has drawn massive flak against itself for making South Africans take a test in the Afrikaans language as proof of nationality before boarding the flights to the UK. The low-cost airline came under fire after South Africans took to social media and accused Ryanair of racial discrimination as the passengers had to give a ‘two-page’ test in the West Germanic language. Afrikaans was forced upon South Africans under apartheid and is only used by around 12% of the population.

The news first emerged last month due to a social media post by a passenger who was travelling from Portugal to London. He said on the microblogging website that he was asked to complete “ a 2-page test in Afrikaans (asked for an English version but told the test was only in Afrikaans” before he was allowed to board the flight.

The incident spread like wildfire and made South Africans furious. Several of them criticised Ryanair and noted that South Africa has around 11 official languages and many nationals do not speak Afrikaans. 

READ | DGCA strictly warns airlines against booking passengers beyond serviceable seats

To minimise fake passport usage: Ryanair on test for South Africans

Since then, the Irish low-budget airline has released a statement saying that the test was made of questions which were related o South Africa's general knowledge. As per CNN, it said that the test was issued a to the "high prevalence" of counterfeit South African passports.

READ | Nepal: Missing Tara Airlines aircraft found at Kowang, status yet to be ascertained

"In order to minimize the risk of fake passport usage, Ryanair requires passengers on a South African passport to fill out a simple questionnaire in the Afrikaans language," reads the statement provided to CNN. "If they are unable to complete this questionnaire, they will be refused travel and issued with a full refund instead."

READ | Nepal's Buddha Airlines plane returns to Kathmandu following tehcnical snag

"Airlines operating to the UK face Home Office fines of £2,000 (around $2,515) per passenger for anyone who travel illegally to the UK on a fraudulent passport/visa”, Ryanair added.

The UK High Commission in South Africa has even responded to reports surrounding Ryanair and said that the questionnaire is "not a UK Government requirement." Notably, Afrikaans is the third most spoken language in South Africa after Zulu and Xhosa. Furthermore, Ryanair does not operate either to or from South Africa

READ | China bars Russian airlines' foreign-owned jets into its airspace: Report

Image: AP/Representative

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND