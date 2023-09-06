S Africa Announces Inquiry Into Fire At Derelict Building In Johannesburg That Killed 76

South Africa has opened an official inquiry into the fire at a derelict building in downtown Johannesburg last week that claimed the lives of at least 76 civilians, including 12 children. Justice Sisi Khampepe of the country's Constitutional Court ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the devastating fire which was deemed as South Africa’s worst tragedy in decades.

A three-member panel was set up to investigate “who must shoulder total responsibility for this tragedy,” according to the government's statement. The inquiry was ordered to probe the prevalence of rundown buildings that were illegally hijacked" at the location where the incident took place. The tragedy sparked concerns about South Africa's housing crisis and challenges about public safety in the poverty-stricken areas.

The five-story building in the bustling central business district was engulfed by the flames which was occupied by an estimated 600 people. Harrowing scenes showed people screaming for help, as they resorted to desperate measures to escape fire by jumping from the windows and throwing children out as the building lacked an emergency exit route.

Building illegally rented out to 200 poor families

The apartment where the deadly fire broke out in the inner city’s Marshalltown district was abandoned by authorities and was taken over by unofficial “landlords," according to the reports. The building was illegally rented out to an estimated 200 poor families who were seeking some form of accommodation. As dozens of body parts and charred dead bodies piled up, South Africa's pathologists were tasked with establishing the identity of the victims. Sources on the scene reportedly said that some of the bodies were transported to the mortuaries across the city of Johannesburg.

Forensic team at the site of the deadly clash. Credit: AP

“This has given us a wake-up call, and I have said that our cities and municipalities must now pay attention to how people live,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his remarks at an event for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party. Ramaphosa acknowledged that the incident occurred due to the lack of enforcement of existing laws that jeopardised the residents' safety. The “hijacked” buildings are often occupied by people after they are vacated, including the gang members which portrays the stark image of the lack of resources and socio-economic challenges within certain underdeveloped areas.

“In Johannesburg, the issue of stolen buildings is becoming a crisis, necessitating drastic action,” Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement published on the South African government’s official news agency. “A thorough intervention is required to ensure that disasters like the Marshalltown fire, one of the deadliest in recent memory, never happen again," he stressed.

Charred bodies being sent for the forensic investigation. Credit: AP

As many as 88 people were injured in the tragedy. Condolences floated from across the countries worldwide. Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry, in a statement yesterday, extended its deepest condolences to the South African government for the tragedy. "[We] stand by the people and government of South Africa during this difficult time," a statement on its ministry's official Twitter account read. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extends its sincere condolences to South Africa’s government and people for the victims of the building fire in Johannesburg city. The ministry stresses that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia unwavering support for the South African government and people in this terrible catastrophe," it added.