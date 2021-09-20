SA: Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo Killed In Car Crash; Prez Ramaphosa Pays Tribute

The New Mayor of Johannesburg, Jolidee Matongo became a victim of a fatal car crash while returning from a voter registration drive in Soweto township. The member of the African National Congress (ANC) passed away at the age of 46. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his grief on the sudden demise of the political leader, who was actively involved in the campaigns for the 1 November elections.

President Ramaphosa condoled the demise of Matongo and tweeted: "It is hard to comprehend this tragedy, given the vitality and passion with which Mayor Matongo interacted with me and residents of Soweto so shortly before his death." "Mayor Matongo has been taken from us at a time when he was totally immersed in improving conditions and creating opportunities for all the people of Johannesburg and stakeholders in the metropolitan economy," he added remorsefully. Recalling his personal interaction with the mayor, Ramaphosa said, "The time we spent together has been rendered a priceless treasure given his untimely and traumatic passing. May his soul rest in peace."

As per local media reports, Mayor Matongo's vehicle smashed against a van that was trying to avoid a pedestrian. The pedestrian reportedly ran across the road. According to a press release by the Mayor's Office of the City of Johannesburg, two VIP protectors of the mayor "sustained injuries" at the time of the accident. The mayor's office release concluded by saying that more details about the mayor's passing will be shared in due time.

South African leaders pay tribute to Mayor Matongo

In August, Matongo took the chair of Johannesburg Mayor after the death of his predecessor from COVID-19 complications, BBC reported. Now, Matongo's death has left several South African leaders "shocked and shattered." One among them is South Africa Gauteng province's premier David Makhura. "(Matongo) executed his duties with a cool and calm demeanour and remained committed to selflessly serving the citizens of Johannesburg," the Dawn reported quoting the leader. On the incident, opposition Action SA leader and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba also recalled his "special relationship" with Matongo.

Matongo served as a councillor of Johannesburg before taking over Mayor's responsibilities. He was also actively involved in the President Ramaphosa-led ANC campaigns for the upcoming local government elections. Son of a Zimbabwean migrant, Matongo was actively involved in politics from the age of 13, BBC reported.

(Image: AP/ Twitter_@JolideeMatongo)