SA's Scientists Test COVID Vaccines' Efficacy Against Omicron, Data To Be Ready In 2 Weeks

South African scientists have begun work to assess how well COVID-19 vaccines would hold up against the Omicron variant that has been detected in more than a dozen countries. The new strain, which was first identified in South Africa, has been deemed a Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO). It carries dozens of mutations that are expected to change how the virus behaves, including its ability to cause infection and how well it can hide from immune defences primed by vaccines or previous infection with an older variant.

Now, in the midst of the Omicron scare, Professor Penny Moore at the University of the Witwatersrand and the National Institute for Communicable Disease in South Africa informed that her lab is assessing the protection provided by the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. According to The Guardian, she said that early reports have suggested that reinfections are more common with Omicron than the Delta variant. However, she also added that more data is needed to be sure.

Moore said that the results from her lab would be available in the next two weeks and the data is expected to provide some of the first laboratory evidence on whether existing vaccines are sufficient to keep Omicron at bay, or whether manufacturers will need to produce an updated vaccine. She, however, added that with Omicron carrying more than 30 mutations, it will take some time to introduce so many mutations.

Further, as per the media outlet, work on vaccine protection is also underway at African Health Research Institute in Durban. Professor Alex Sigal, a virologist at the institute, is growing batches of live Omicron from people who became infected in the recent surge in Gauteng in South Africa. Once he has enough information collected, Sigal will be testing the Omicron variant against blood plasma from vaccinated people and those with some natural immunity after a COVID-19 infection.

Omicron scare

It is to mention that the work in South Africa is part of an urgent global effort to understand the threat posed by Omicron. South Africa had alerted the WHO regarding the new B.1.1.529 variant on 24 November and the UN health agency named it 'Omicorn' on 26 November. A lot of nations are imposing restrictions, with governments changing their regulations at a moment's notice. African nations have come on the radar, with the rest of the world suspending flights or closing its borders to the selected 7 to 9 nations on the continent.

(Image: Unsplash/Pixabay)

