Saudi Arabian Airlines Suspends All Flights To And From Sudan As Clashes Escalate

Amid the intense clashes between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, a Saudi airline has announced that it is suspending all flights to and from Sudan. According to Al Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Airlines -- Saudia announced on Saturday that it is suspending all its operations to and from the conflict-stricken nation. The announcement came minutes after the airline stated in a statement that one of its aircraft had an “accident” at the Khartoum airport.

The aircraft in question was scheduled to depart for Riyadh on Saturday. Earlier today, the Sudanese paramilitary forces asserted that they have taken control of the International airport located in the Sudanese capital. A few hours later the group also claimed to take control over the Sudanese Presidential palace. However, both the claims by RSF were vehemently denied by the Sudanese military. "Our military is countering the attempts of the Rapid Support Forces to seize strategic objects, including the Republican Palace, the General Command and the headquarters of the Sovereignty Council," the Sudanese army said in a statement, as per the report by Sputnik.

Clashes in Khartoum are culmination of months of rising tensions

The clashes that erupted on Saturday are not an isolated incidence of violence in the country. According to The New York Times, the catastrophic violence was a culmination of months of rising tensions between two military leaders who came together to seize power only 18 months ago. It was in October 2021 when the military seized power in the coup under the leadership of Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan. While the former was the army chief of the Sudanese military, the latter was the commander of the powerful Rapid Support Forces.

Things started deteriorating quickly after the two generals had a very public fallout. In recent months, the two generals started hurling criticisms at each other in their very public speeches. In December last year, under international pressure, the two generals agreed to hand power back to a civilian-led government. However, their constant public brawls eventually led to devastating violence in the country.