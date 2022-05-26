Senegal: 11 Newborn Babies Die In Hospital Fire, President Sall Condoles Tragic Incident

Eleven newborn babies died in a hospital fire in the neonatal unit of Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal. The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, announced the tragic death of infants on Twitter. According to AP, three infants were saved in the fire incident that occurred in the hospital of Tivaouane.

The fire had been caused due to an electrical short circuit at the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in Tivaouane, AP reported citing Dakar Mayor. In the tweet, Macky Sall offered "deepest sympathy" to the mothers and families of newborn babies who lost their lives due to the fire that broke out in the neonatal department of the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in Tivaouane. Macky Sall tweeted, "I have just learned with pain and consternation of the death of 11 newborn babies in the fire that occurred in the neonatology department of the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh hospital in Tivaouane. To their mothers and their families, I express my deepest sympathy." The Senegal Health Ministry in a statement said that the health ministry has set up an emergency response plan and preparations have been made for assisting the families of victims, CNN reported. According to the statement, Senegal's Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr who was participating in the World Health Assembly in Geneva has shortened his trip after the incident and would be heading back to the country on Thursday, 26 May.

Je viens d'apprendre avec douleur et consternation le décès de 11 nouveaux nés, dans l'incendie survenu au service de néonatalogie de l'hôpital Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh de Tivaouane.

A leurs mamans et et à leurs familles, j'exprime ma profonde compassion. — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) May 25, 2022

Senegal minister calls for reviewing quality of service in hospitals

Meanwhile, Senegalese Minister of Regional Planning and Local Government, Cheikh Bamba Dieye, offered condolences to the families of the victims. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Cheikh Bamba Dieye said that he has been "appalled by the horrific and unacceptable death" of 11 newborn babies in Tivaoune. He stressed the need to review the quality of service in the hospitals of Senegal. In his tweet, Dieye said, "The recurrence of tragedies in our hospitals reminds us of the obligation to thoroughly review the quality of service in our hospitals." The fire incident in the hospital comes a year after four other newborns had lost their lives in a hospital fire in Linguere in northern Senegal, according to AP. Earlier in May, authorities had found a baby alive in the morgue who had been pronounced dead by an aide of a nurse. The baby who was found alive in the morgue later died in Senegal.

Inputs from AP

Image: Unsplash/Representative