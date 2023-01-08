Six Journos Detained In South Sudan Over Circulation Of An Embarrassing Video Of President

Six journalists have been detained by South Sudan officials after a video of the South Sudan President, Salva Kiir Mayardit wetting himself started circulating online. Citing a report by the local journalist union, the Guardian reported that the journalists were arrested over the circulation of the footage on Tuesday. The footage of the President urinating himself was from December when he was attending a road commissioning event. The 71-year-old South Sudanese leader has been in power ever since the independence of the country in 2011.

The video of the 71-year-old started doing rounds on social media, instantly despite the fact that the cameras airing the live event turned away abruptly to hide the whole ordeal. On January 3, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on the South Sudanese regime, demanding the release of the detained journalists. According to the CPJ, the journalists worked for the state-run agency named South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC). As per the reports, South Sudan’s Nationals Security Services are under the suspicion that the journalists are involved in the “unauthorised release of the footage”. On Friday, the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) released a press release, demanding the “speedy conclusion of the investigation”.

The Union calls for a ‘fair' and transparent’ investigation

In the Friday Press release, the Union not only called for a speedy investigation but also urged the South Sudanese regime to investigate the issue, “in accordance with the law”. The statement reads, “if there is a prima facie case of professional misconduct or se then let authorities expedite an administrative or legal process to address the issue in a fair, transparent and, in accordance with the law”. This was the same Union that initially denied the arrest of the journalists.

The circulation of the video gave fire to the speculations surrounding the state of health of the 71-year-old South Sudanese leader. According to the Guardian, the footage has also sparked a debate over the ethics of posting the footage on social media, since it involves an elderly world leader. The South Sudanese president, Salva Kiir Mayardit has ruled the country since its independence in 2011. The regime is infamous for imposing a brutal crackdown on political opposition and for its involvement in corruption. As of now, no elections have been held in the country since Kiir assumed power.