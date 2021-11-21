Somali Journalist Killed In Suicide Attack By Islamist Militant group Al-Shabab: Report

A renowned Somali journalist, who was a staunch critic of the Islamist militant group al-Shabab, was killed in a suicide bomb attack in the capital city, Mogadishu, reported BBC. On Saturday, November 20, Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, also known as Abdiaziz Afrika, was killed as he walked out of a downtown restaurant shortly afternoon. The blast also injured two other persons nearby, who were immediately rushed to the hospital. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the incident and stated the journalist, who worked for Radio Mogadishu, was on their target.

Guled was accompanied by the director of Somali National Television and a driver when the bomber detonated a device in front of a car near the restaurant, the outlet reported citing a report by the official Radio Mogadishu website. A message from Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble was included in the report, in which he expressed his condolences to Guled's family. The PM described Abdiaziz as a dedicated journalist and national hero who toiled with courage and zeal for his country, his people, and his faith. Notably, Guled's interviews with detained al-Shabab suspects were well-known, and his broadcasts often drew large audiences.

About Somalia's al-Shabab

It is worth mentioning here that al-Shabab, which means "The Youth" in Arabic, is an extremist Islamist group that has been fighting UN-backed government forces for over a decade. Mogadishu, the capital city, was under jihadist rule until 2011 when African Union troops drove them out. However, it still controls territory in the countryside and attacks government and civilian targets in Mogadishu and elsewhere on a regular basis, reported BBC. While most Somalis are Sufis, the outfit promotes the strict Saudi-inspired Wahhabi interpretation of Islam.

In regions under its control, the militant group has imposed a draconian version of Sharia law, including stoning women accused of adultery and amputating the hands of thieves. Some of Somalia's biggest terror attacks have been pinned on the group, according to government officials. Last year, analysts at the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project estimated that al-Shabab had assassinated more than 4,000 people since 2010, reported the outlet.

Image: Twitter/ @Abdiaziz_afrika