Somalia: 30 Dead, 70 Injured In Clashes Between Army & Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa Group

At least 30 people have been killed and 70 others injured in clashes between military forces of the Federal Republic of Somalia and militants from the Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa organisation, who had previously cooperated with the government in battling Al-Shabaab terrorists, news agency ANI reported, citing the Somali Guardian. On the second day of fighting in Galmudug state's Guriel city, the Somalian army managed to apprehend numerous terrorists, according to the report.

The Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa group took the cities of Guriel and Dusmareb in Somalia's central region in early October, according to Somalia's Radio Dalsan. Further, a Somalia-based website, Garowe Online reported that Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaa took control over the city following a gunfight with Somali military forces who claimed that their main aim was to battle against Al-Shabaab terrorists in that region.

Guriel governor confirms recapture of town by Galmudug troops

Furthermore, citing reports from local media outlets, Garowe Online reported that the Governor of Guriel, Anas Abdi Maalim has conformed about the recapture of most of the town by Galmudug regional troops along with the Somali National Army.

Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa group is a Somalia-based paramilitary force, which was founded in 1991 as an anti-Al-Shabaab organisation. Ahlu Sunna Waljama'a (ASWJ) is a conservative Muslim organisation based in the country's central region. In return for the authority to govern five ministries, Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaa committed to assisting the Somali government in battling Al-Shabaab in 2010. However, the pact has broken and the two parties have chosen to take guns against one another.

100K people flee town in Galmudug state

Meanwhile, over 100,000 people have fled a town in Galmudug state in central Somalia, according to a UN agency. Due to increased agitation between local authorities and a paramilitary organisation, several citizens, including children, were displaced from their homes. As per the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the conflict between the authorities has spread to 28 rural villages.

According to an earlier statement made by UNOCHA, the displaced persons include about 1,005 unaccompanied children as well as 2,009 disabled individuals and people facing health issues. Somalia had earlier abandoned Guriel because of fears of a possible battle between the Galmudug administration and Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa.

In its statement, the UNOCHA had further revealed that a large number of internally displaced people (IDPs) are being accommodated by relatives in overcrowded makeshift shelters made of torn garments. According to UNOCHA, three additional IDP camps have been established to shelter 7,300 families. Further, the UN noted that food, freshwater, hygiene, and other essential utilities are severely limited in that region. The United Nations has also said that most IDPs are having only one meal a day and severely relying only on water trucking because of the drought.

(Image: AP/Representative)