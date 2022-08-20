Somalia: Al-Shabab Terrorists Attack Hotel In Mogadishu; Several Casualties Feared

A week after the United States claimed its forces killed 13 Al-Shabab terrorists in an air strike, the al Qaeda-linked terror group attacked a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday. Al-Shabab targetted the Hayat Hotel which is considered a hub for employees of the federal government. Though it was not clear whether anyone was killed in the incident, multiple media reports claimed dozens of people were injured. Soon after the deadly attack, the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group claimed responsibility.

In a statement, the terror group said that the complex was under their control and added they "are shooting everyone". This is the same group which has been waging an insurgency against Somalia’s central government for more than 15 years. However, it was the first major attack since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May this year. Social media platforms have been flooded with photos and videos of the incident, showcasing black smoke coming out of the hotel.

💥 #BREAKING #Somalia 🇸🇴: Terrorist attack in Somalia's capital, #Mogadishu.

Several powerful explosions are reported near the #Hayat hotel.

The hotel was stormed by Al-Shabaab militants according to eyewitnesses.

Several dead and injured. pic.twitter.com/yji5Ov1y9k — Militant.André.D (@Circonscripti18) August 19, 2022

In a media briefing, Somali police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan said that a suicide bomber initially entered the hotel and started shooting, resulting in a fierce gunfight between security forces and gunmen from the jihadist group. He confirmed that some gunmen were still in the hotel. Further, he ascertained that the security officials were dealing with the situation and added the terrorists will be eliminated soon.

US killed at least 13 Al-Shabaab terrorists this week

The Biden administration carried out several air raids on the militants in strikes in recent weeks. Earlier this week, the US announced it has killed at least 13 Al-Shabaab terrorists in a remote location near Teedan in Somalia. In a press release on Wednesday, the US Africa Command announced that the airstrike was conducted in coordination with the Somalia government. The terrorists who were targeted in the airstrike were actively attacking Somali armed forces, it said.



"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab terrorists that were actively attacking Somali National Army forces in a remote location near Teedaan, Somalia, August 14," the US Africa Command said in the press release.

Image: ANI