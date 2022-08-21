Somalia: Death Toll Reaches 40 As Forces Say Hotel Siege By Al-Shabaab Over After 30 Hours

At least 40 people were killed in an Islamist militant attack on a hotel in the Somali capital, with government officials in a siege on Friday that ended after 30 hours of the gunfight. Citing Al-Shabaab's military spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab, the Somali Guardian reported at least 40 people lost their lives and over 70 wounded in the Hayat Hotel siege in Mogadishu. Among those killed were former officials, state employees and traditional leaders. As per Musab, the group repelled more than 15 attacks launched by the government troops.

Al-Shabab targetted the Hyatt Hotel, which is considered a hub for employees of the federal government. According to the media local reports, the gunmen entered the hotel after setting off explosions outside the building and subsequently started shooting officials and civilians. This resulted in a fierce gunfight between security forces and gunmen from the jihadist group. Even 30 hours after the start of the attack, security forces were trying to apprehend the perpetrators, with gunfire being heard up till Sunday morning.

Soon after the deadly attack on Friday, the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group claimed responsibility. In a statement, the terror group said that the complex was under their control and added they "are shooting everyone". This is the same group which has been waging an insurgency against Somalia’s central government for more than 15 years. However, it was the first major attack since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May this year. Meanwhile, the international community on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on the hotel.

World condemns Somalia hotel attack

The US Embassy in Somalia expressed its condemnation of the incident and affirmed its full support in holding the perpetrators accountable for the heinous crime. "We extend condolences to the families of loved ones killed, wish a full recovery to the injured, & pledge continued support for #Somalia to hold murderers accountable & build when others destroy," read their statement.

While India also condemned the attack and expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the victims. New Delhi assured the victims that it stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism. "India strongly condemns the attack on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu and expresses heartfelt condolences to the victims and families of this cowardly act of terrorism. India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Image: AP