Somalia: Four People Killed, Dozens Injured In An Ongoing Siege By Al-Shabaab Militants

Nearly four people have lost their lives and dozens have been injured as Islamist terrorists stormed a well-known hotel, in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. According to the BBC report, the incident has allegedly been carried out by the al-Qaeda-affiliated organisation al-Shabab. Furthermore, multiple explosions and heavy firing were heard coming from the Villa Rose hotel next to the presidential palace, witnesses told the BBC. After being invaded on Sunday night, security officers have been struggling to retake the building.

Adam Aw Hirsi, the environment minister of Somalia, informed reporters he had survived the assault. While, at least one minister, Mohamed Ahmed is said to have been hurt, BBC reported. It is pertinent to mention that government officials frequently stay at the Villa Rose Guest hotel, and numerous ministers have reported being saved.

Al-Shabaab militants kill 4 people and injured dozens

The terrorist group, Al-Shabab has continued to conduct strikes in central and southern Somalia despite the recent recapturing of territory by government soldiers assisted by African Union forces and local militias.

According to security official Mohamed Dahir, “The terrorist gunmen are trapped inside a room in the building and the security forces are about to end the siege very soon. So far we have confirmed the death of four people," RFI reported. He further added, “Several other people were wounded including government officials".

Besides this, one of the witnesses noted that a "huge blast, followed by a heavy exchange of gunfire" was heard. Ahmed Abdullahi, who lives nearby and spoke to the news agency, said, "We were shaken." "We are just indoors, listening to gunfire", he asserted.

According to police officer Mohammed Abdi, some government representatives were saved from Villa Rose after using the windows as escape routes.

President vowed 'total war' against Al-Shabaab militants

Meanwhile, previously, another attack on a different famous hotel in Mogadishu in August, three months after assuming office, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud vowed "total war" against the Islamist terrorists. Over 20 individuals passed away in the tragic incident. Further, nearly 100 individuals were killed in twin car bomb blasts in Mogadishu two months later, close to a busy intersection. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the assault as well.

The Somali army and clan militias supported by the government were then formed by President Mohamud in an effort to retake cities and villages from al-Shabab, which dominates significant portions of the nation.

