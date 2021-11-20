Somalia Heading Towards 'severe Crisis'; Over 2 Million Facing Shortage Of Water, Food: UN

The United Nations and the Somali government warned that Somalia might be pushed into an extreme crisis by April next year as approximately 2.3 million people face severe water, food and pasture shortages. Climate projections indicate that the country will have its fourth straight dry season, UN News reported. So far, approximately 100,000 people have fled their houses in search of food, water and pasture for their cattle, particularly in the central and southern districts of the African nation.

The reported lack of safe drinking water and sanitation has also increased the risk of contracting water-borne diseases in the country. The number of people in need of help and protection is expected to increase by 30% by 2022, from 5.9 million to around 7.7 million in the country with over 70% people underprivileged, UN News reported.

'Major storm brewing in Somalia'

Adam Abdelmoula, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, said that a major storm is brewing in Somalia. He added that those affected have already experienced decades of conflict, climatic change, and disease epidemics, UN News reported, adding that to meet these demands, local communities, governments, and the UN are stepping up their efforts.

The UN informed that water, sanitation and hygiene, in the country, receive barely 20% funding and added that the Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021 is just 66% financed with one month left in the year, the UN informed. In response, the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will contribute $8 million, while the Somalia Humanitarian Fund will contribute $6 million as a reserve, according to UN News.

Somalia hit by over 30 climate-related disasters in last 2 decades

Since 1990, Somalia has been hit by almost 30 climate-related disasters, including 12 droughts and 19 floods. Climate-related dangers are also becoming more frequent and severe. Families are losing their animals, a major source of livelihood, and may starve to death in the coming months, according to the Federal Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Khadija Diriye.

Diriye said that she is especially concerned about children, women, the elderly, and the crippled, who continue to face the burden of Somalia's humanitarian crisis. She added that authorities, local communities, and humanitarian partners, are stepping up their response and refocusing their efforts to meet vital needs.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)