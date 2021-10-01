Somalia Launches First Public Medical Oxygen Plant To Support COVID-19 Treatment

As a huge step forward, Somalia on Friday inaugurated its first-ever large-scale medical oxygen plant to support COVID-19 patients. The plant has been set up at the main Banadir Maternity and Child care hospital in the Somali capital city Mogadishu, BBC reported. The much-needed COVID-related assistance was developed with the collaboration of the Somali government and the Hormuud Salaam Foundation (HSF). The foundation is a charity led by the largest telecommunication operator in Somalia. As per BBC, the first public oxygen plant in Somalia was purchased at 2,82,000 euros ($240,700) from Turkey. The pieces of equipment and the oxygen manufacturing unit were inspected by Fartun Sharif, General Director of Banadir Hospital. The oxygen plant, which has a capacity to produce at least 1,000 cylinders of oxygen per week, is going to be a huge leap in bringing together the appalling health care infrastructure in the country.

According to Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the pandemic strained Somalia's already fragile health care system. Additionally, the government has also done little to deter the terrorist group Al-Shabab from carrying out further attacks that demolished vital wings of hospitals and other healthcare infrastructures. Even though Somalia implemented necessary measures like lockdown, social distancing and distributed protective gear but poor execution of measures hardly helped to prevent the forthcoming hardships.

According to the Lancet Journal report on COVID-19 infections in Africa, the continents suffered a major setback owing to several conflicts distributed across the Northern States. Additionally, oxygen and infrastructural shortages forced an unprecedented rise in equipment and medical care facilities. Meanwhile, conflict and climate-related disasters have also coalesced into a major humanitarian crisis.

WHO ramps up COVID-19 testing capacity in Somalia

According to a research report published by the World Health Organisation (WHO), at the inception of the COVID-19 outbreak, Somalia did not have a testing capacity for RTPCR. The country sent all collected samples to Kenya Medical Research Institute in Nairobi. Given the apparent transmission of infections in the population, the WHO decided to ramp up testing facilities in Somalia. Three laboratories were set up and operational by April 2020 in Mogadishu, Garowe and Hargeisa.

According to the Somali health bulletin, the country recorded over 19,000 COVID-19 cases. With eight reported deaths on September 30, Somalia's death toll shot up to 1,111. On the vaccination front, only 1.5% of the total population has been vaccinated so far.

Image: PTI (representative)