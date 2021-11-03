Somalia: Second Phase Of Parliamentary Elections Kickstarts Today Amid Deadly Clashes

The second phase of parliament elections in Somalia has kickstarted on Tuesday, news agency Sputnik reported. Notably, the ongoing election was scheduled for July this year but, months of delays in the deeply unstable Horn of Africa country had forced the authorities to postpone the elections for October this year. Some media reports also claimed that the elections were postponed as Al-Shabaab jihadists warned politicians against taking part in the elections.

It is worth noting Somaliland plunged into a political crisis after the President and five states were unable to agree on the terms of a vote before his term lapsed in February. In April this year, widespread opposition, leading to the mobilisation of militias, exposed divisions within Somali security forces, resulting in violent clashes.

After the deadly clashes, Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who is popularly known as Farmaajo, was appointed to hold the elections soon after a dispute fuelled over holding elections resulted in a political crisis last year. Subsequently, President announced to hold the elections in July. However, it was again postponed and scheduled for October this year. Meanwhile, while holding a press conference, Roble said, "I am happy that today we have formally started the poll of the Somali lower house." Notably, after the parliament elections conclude, the country would hold presidential elections - more than a year after they were originally scheduled.

Election amid deadly conflict

It is also worth noting that the country has been facing a deadly clash between Army and Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa group for the past two weeks. According to AP, at least 30 people have been killed and 70 others injured in clashes. Also, over 1,00,000 people have fled a town in Galmudug state in central Somalia due to increased agitation between local authorities and a paramilitary organisation. Several citizens, including children, were displaced from their homes. As per the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the conflict between the authorities has spread to 28 rural villages. Somalia had earlier abandoned Guriel because of fears of a possible battle between the Galmudug administration and Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa.

Image: AP