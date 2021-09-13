Somalia: UN Deputy Secy-General Urges Leaders To 'de-escalate Tensions' Ahead Of Polls

With an eye on the upcoming Somali Upper House elections, United Nations Deputy General- Secretary Amina J. Mohammed has urged the political leaders to de-escalate tensions among themselves. The Deputy-General during her day-long visit to Mogadishu mentioned that the country has gained momentum with its ongoing electoral process, Xinhua News Agency reported. She also added that it is imperative that the political leaders help sustain this stability and move forward with the national elections.

“Prime Minister Roble and other members of the NCC have shown great leadership and commitment to advance women’s political participation, including through specific measures such as decreasing fees for women candidates and appointing Goodwill Ambassadors and Champions to advocate for greater inclusion,” the Deputy Secretary-General said.

Additionally, to avoid the jeopardy in political gains made in the country, Mohammed told the Somali political leaders to "avoid action that could lead to violence." She also appealed to the national leaders to ensure the credibility of the upcoming elections and not involve in any "discord" that could delay the elections. Mohammed also met Somali President Mohamed Farmajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Roble and expressed her satisfaction over the situation in the country.

“Somalia achieved a milestone at its last elections in 2016/17 with 24 per cent of parliamentary seats filled by women, and I am hopeful that the country will build on this by expanding women’s participation even further”, said Ms. Mohammed.

Somalia has drawn heavy engagement from the international community who have supported the East African country's national efforts to ascertain a peaceful electoral process. Additionally, the national leaders have also encouraged women's participation in national-level politics. “Ensuring the 30 per cent quota is met is an important first step to full representation and inclusive society. The peace dividend will not happen without women," she said while expressing solidarity with the all-inclusive polls in the country.

UN Deputy Secretary-General discusses the inclusion of women in all sectors

My sister Somali leaders are amongst the best in the country and on the continent.



Implementing the 30% minimum quota for women in the ongoing elections will be a watershed moment for #Somalia and the #SDGs. pic.twitter.com/PsaNCvqQ23 — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) September 12, 2021

In other meetings, Ms Mohammed also discussed the inclusion of the elderly population, women leaders and advocates in a myriad of sectors. She spoke about their interests in areas of electoral management bodies, goodwill ambassadors, champions and civil society leaders. She also shed light on how the involvement of women in all political as well as economic spheres will impact the overall situation of Somali women.

