Somalian Forces Storms Hotel Near Presidential Palace, Rescue Over 60 People Held Hostages

After a day-long siege by Islamic fundamentalists at a Somalia hotel in Mogadishu is over as Somali security forces stormed the building. The assault was brought to an end after 18 hours. The militants were from Al-Qaeda linked to al Shabaab who held a lot of people inside the Somalia hotel and killed eight civilians, and one of the Somali security forces. The Somalia security forces encounter six militants during the mission at the Villa Rose hotel.

Presidential palace attacked by Al- Shabaab

According to the police, five of the attackers were shot dead, and another blew himself up. Around sixty hostages were freed and none of those were injured however it was not immediately discovered if others were missing. "The operation at the hotel Rose has been concluded," as per police spokesperson Sadik Aden Ali.

The presidential palace, the Villa Rose, in Mogadishu is used by Government officials for official meetings and some live there. The purpose of the attack was to target the government officials who were present on the premises during the terror attack. The attackers initiated the explosion before gunmen broke through the gates. Somalia's environment minister Adam Aw Hirsi was among those who lived in the building and were taken out safely by Somalia's security forces.

It is believed by an observer that, the attack near the heart of the government is likely to cause fear among residents of the seaside city which has long been prone to militant attacks. The terror group Al Shabaab has taken the responsibility for the deadly attack and said that the target was the nearby presidential palace which is considered the most protected part of central Mogadishu. The terror group has been trying to topple the administration and establish its own rule based on an extremist ideology and interpretation of Islamic law. This assault happened amid a new, high-profile offensive by the country's government against the militant group, which has controlled large parts of central and southern Somalia.