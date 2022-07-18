South Africa: 9 Killed In Separate Mass Shooting Incidents, Police Launch Investigation

Nine people have been killed in two separate mass shooting incidents in South Africa, police said on Sunday. Addressing press reporters, officials said that they have initiated a manhunt for the suspects. According to local media reports, the killings took place in two discrete provinces of a country which has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

Four people were gunned down, while two others were injured in Thembelihle Municipality in northern Province of Gauteng, authorities said in a statement. The shooting took place around 19:30 (local time) when a group of men, who were reportedly playing dice on the street, were attacked. Separately, a 36-year-old man was also found dead with a gunshot wound in the aforementioned municipality. Police said that it appeared as if the resident was robbed first before being killed.

Regional Police Commissioner Elias Mawela called the crime scene “horrific”. “They were seated. They were attacked for no apparent reason,” he told media reporters. Later, in a statement, police confirmed that “Four people were certified dead on the scene on Saturday while two people were taken to the nearest medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds.”

Second incident took place in Cape of Good Hope

Meanwhile, the second incident occurred in the Western Province of Cape of Good Hope where police launched an investigation into the circumstances of a triple murder last night in Khayelitsha township. A fourth one was an unrelated incident, Colonel Andrê Traut said in the aftermath. This comes as South Africa has witnessed an uptick in the cases of violence over recent months.

Last week, a similar mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg's Soweto township killed 14 people and left three others in critical condition, according to police. Associated Press reported that the police were investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar late at night. Police officials on Sunday (July 10) morning removed the bodies of the deceased and investigated what had led to the mass shooting.

(File Image: AP)