South Africa Badly Affected By Omicron Variant Despite Highest Inoculation Rate In Africa

Since the beginning scientists are appealing to the developed nations to be more philanthropic while donating vaccines to the African nations. Despite repetitive appeals from the global health agency and several other international communities, the Western countries are always reluctant to offer vaccines to the developing continent. Now, with the emergence of the highly infectious variant, "Omicron" from South Africa, questions arise over the vaccination status of the continent. Citing the reports of vaccination report of the African continent, the New York Times said nearly 10 per cent of people in Africa have received one dose of a vaccine.

However, when it comes to South Africa, the media report said the country has a "quite decent" ratio as compared to other African nations. "Just under one-quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated," NYT learnt. Citing the government officials, the American daily newspaper said it has over five months’ worth of doses in its stores. But they are not being administered fast enough. Immunizations in South Africa are driving at about half the target rate, according to officials. Also, the official revealed, the government has deferred some deliveries scheduled for early next year to prevent vaccines from expiring.

Cabinet mulling making vaccines mandatory for specific locations

"In October to date, around 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have arrived in Africa, which is almost double what was shipped in September. COVAX, the global platform to ensure equitable access to vaccines, has delivered almost 90% of the vaccines deployed this month and has accelerated its shipments since July. However, at the current pace, Africa still faces a 275 million shortfall of COVID-19 vaccines against the year-end target of fully vaccinating 40% of its people," according to a report by WHO. As the new variant becomes dominant, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during a press conference on Sunday, said his cabinet was considering making vaccines mandatory for specific locations and activities, reported the American daily. Before enforcing the new rules, though, a task team will investigate “a fair and sustainable approach.”

What happened in the past week?

Though the researchers said that the first case of the new Omicron variant was found in South Africa, they are still examining the source of the virus that leads to the recent spike in the country. In addition, they revealed that the first case of a new COVID variant was detected in South Africa and has also been detected in travellers from Hong Kong and Botswana. It is worth mentioning that the country has reported nearly 200 cases of Coronavirus in the past two weeks ago. However, with the newly detected variant, the cases in South African nations went to 2,465. Notably, the difference of nearly 2,400 cases was reported within three days.

