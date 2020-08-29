South Africa Conservationist Killed By Rescued Lionesses As He Took Them For A Walk

A South African conservationist was killed by two white lionesses while he was taking them for a walk on the morning of Wednesday, August 26. The 69-year-old wildlife conservationist, West Mathewson, had raised the lionesses himself ever since he rescued them as cubs many years ago, as per BBC reports. Mathewson was walking with the animals on the grounds of his Lion Top Lodge in Limpopo, South Africa when the incident took place.

Conservationist mauled to death

According to the reports, he was attacked by one of the two white lionesses which he rescued from a hunting farm. His wife was reported to have witnessed the incident, on what was supposed to be a routine morning walk, when one of the animals became aggressive and injured West Mathewson.

Mathewson’s wife who was following closely behind in her car tried her best to rescue her husband by distracting the animals but was unable to do so, their family attorney Marina Both was reported to have said in a statement.

Mathewson died from his injuries on the premises on Wednesday morning, according to a local newspaper. As per reports, he is fondly called ‘Uncle West’ by the locals. He kept the two lionesses, named Demi and Tanner, on his property at the safari lodge.

After the incident both the lionesses are reported to have been tranquilized and sent to an endangered species centre. The family is shattered by the loss and haven't decided on the fate of the two lionesses. Mathewson is reported to have rescued the animals from a 'canned lion' hunting farm where animals are pursued by hunters in a closed enclosure.

Image: Pixabay

