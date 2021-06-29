South Africa Considers Allowing Women To Have Multiple Husbands, Criticism Mounts

In a move that has caused a stir among the conservatives in South Africa, the country’s government is now considering allowing women to have multiple husbands. South African government’s proposal to legalise polyandry was included in a green paper from South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs in a bid to make the marriage laws in the country more inclusive. While polygamy which means men can have multiple wives and marriage of minors is legal in the country, the possibility of polyandry being permitted to women is expected to trigger an uproar from the critics.

The green paper, published on the official website focuses on wide-ranging changes in South Africa’s marriage laws causing heated debate in the country. "South Africa inherited a marriage regime that was based on the Calvinist Christian and Western traditions," the paper notes, adding that the current marriage laws are "not informed by an overarching policy that is based on constitutional values and the understanding of modern society dynamics."

Among other rectifications in the laws, the document also underlines that the present laws in the country do not account for couples who change their sex later in life or wish to remain married without going through a divorce. South Africa’s Home Affairs Department rolled out the ‘green paper’ in order to make the marriage policies more strong, after reportedly consulting with traditional leaders and human rights activists on the key issues.

The human rights activists "submitted that equality demands that polyandry be legally recognized as a form of marriage." However, the officials discovered that the people had stark different views on marriage but one of the new proposals is to draw up a “gender neutral” scheme of marriage.

"South Africa could do away with categorizing marriages along lines of race, sexual orientation, religion and culture," the suggestion reads. "That means South Africa (could) adopt a dual system of either monogamous or polygamous marriages."

‘The thinking is foreign,’ says a prominent critique

One of the most renowned faces to denounce the South African government’s proposal, Musa Mseleku who is a reality TV and has four wives said in a YouTube video that he posted in May. He said, “I’m pro-equality” but questioned, “That child is going to belong to which family?” Further elaborating in a Facebook post on May 17, he said, “Protecting our existence...its important for both the current generation and future generations...Let us defend our culture, tradition and customs by participating in this process. Let us object to Polyandry outright."

"More than that, we are spiritual people," Mseleku said in YouTube video. "Our spirits, our creator, has made sure that we are created in this fashion."

"The thinking is foreign," he said.

