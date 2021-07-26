South Africa Eases Lockdown Restrictions After 'largely' Passing 3rd COVID-19 Wave Peak

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, July 25, said that the country had "largely passed the peak of the third wave of infections". Ramaphosa added that the measures put in place for the past 28 days have been effective in containing the COVID-19 virus. In an address to the nation, the South African President announced that several of South Africa’s lockdown restrictions will be eased as the country moves to an adjusted alert level 3.

Lockdown restrictions eased

Addressing the nation, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the average number of daily new infections had stood around 12,000 over the last week, that shows a 20 per cent drop from the previous week. Ramaphosa added that the figures show that the third wave of infections has been passed but they still need to be cautious in some areas of the country. He said that there is a decline in infections in Gauteng but daily new infections in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal continue to rise.

"The latest figures suggest that we have largely passed the peak of the third wave of infections, although there are areas in the country where we still need to be concerned because the rates of infection have not yet shown signs of decline," the president said in an address to the nation.

In his address to the nation, Ramaphosa announced relaxing the restrictions. According to the new restrictions, the evening curfew will remain in place from 10 pm to 4 pm and wearing masks remains mandatory. Interprovincial travel can resume and non-essential establishments, such as restaurants, gyms and fitness centres, can operate but they must close by 9 pm. As per the new rules, gatherings will be allowed but with a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors and only 50 people have been allowed to attend funerals. Schools have been allowed to reopen on Monday, July 26.

Speaking about the vaccination, Ramaphosa said that the government will increase the rate of vaccinations. The government will increase the number of vaccination sites and vaccination will now be allowed for people aged between 18 to 34 from September 1. He added that more than 2,40,000 vaccines are being administered every weekday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, According to the South African health department, the country has recorded 2,377,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 is 69,775.

