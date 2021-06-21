South Africa: Glinting Stones That Triggered 'diamond Rush' Turn Out To Be Quartz

Gemstones that sparked a diamond rush in South Africa last week have turned out to be quartz, the second most abundant material on earth, according to preliminary findings presented on Sunday. Earlier on June 12, a cattle herder discovered the first glinting stone in the distant village of KwaHlathi in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, triggering a massive diamond rush in the country. Soon, hundreds of thousands of people started turning up at the hillside town with their shovels and other equipment.

Sorry KZN 😭😭😭😭That is not diamond



But you can still open a mine



#DiamondRush pic.twitter.com/HxdHgOF3XS — Gimik (@Gimik34232886) June 20, 2021

On Sunday, Guardian reported citing Provincial Executive Council member for Economic Development and Tourism, Ravi Pillay that as many as 3,000 people had arrived at a site in an attempt to make a fortune. The exodus was such that the South African administration had to ultimately deploy a team of geoscientists and mining experts to collect samples of the stone. However, all the dreams were quashed after the experts declared them to be plain quartz crystals.

STATEMENT ON THE REPORT OF THE ANALYSIS OF THE STONES DISCOVERED AT KWAHLATHI IN LADYSMITH



The tests conducted conclusively revealed that the stones discovered in the area are not diamonds as some had hoped. In fact, what has been discovered are quartz.



Image : Ladysmith Herald pic.twitter.com/yTvwQzTHkB — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) June 20, 2021

“The tests conducted conclusively revealed that the stones discovered in the area are not diamonds," a local government statement said in reference to the report. "In fact, what has been discovered are quartz crystals," it said, noting that the yet-to-determined value of the stones would be "very low" compared to diamonds.

Dolerite sill

According to the governmental report, quartz crystals were common across a sedimentary basin known as the Karoo Supergroup, which stretches over the site. It further stated that the site was located near a volcanic rock named dolerite "which is not in a zone where diamond occurrences are present". It further disclosed that quarts were pretty common near the dolerite sill and their discovery at the site is not rare.

STATEMENT BY MEC FOR @EDTEA_KZN ON REPORT OF THE ANALYSIS OF THE STONES DISCOVERED AT KWAHLATHI IN LADYSMITH. #DiamondRush pic.twitter.com/j188Ll1mrU — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) June 20, 2021

On the contrary, another African nation, Botswana has unearthed the world’s third-largest diamond weighing 1,098-carat. One of the largest precious stones in terms of ‘gem quality’ was excavated at the country’s Jwaneng mine, about 75 miles from the capital, Gaborone. “The diamond which is the third-largest in the world after the first and second that was discovered in South Africa and Lucara Botswana respectively was discovered on June 1st from Jwaneng mine's South Kimberlite pipe,” the government of Botswana announced on Twitter, Wednesday. It added that the diamond is in fact the largest ever discovered in Botswana since 1967.

Image: Mfundoyakhe_S/Twitter