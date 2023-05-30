South Africa Grants Putin Diplomatic Immunity Ahead Of BRICS Summit, Defies ICC Warrant

Ahead of the highly anticipated BRICS summit, the South African government has granted Russian President Vladimir Putin diplomatic immunity from any arrest or detention. With this move, the South African administration is defying the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court earlier this year. This diplomatic immunity will enable the Russian president to take part in the summit which is scheduled to take place in August in Pretoria.

According to African Press Agency (APA), the immunity to Putin was issued by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor. The immunity was issued under the Diplomatic Immunity and Privileges Act and will be granted to all the international officials who will take part in the summit. What makes the Russian president gaining immunity interesting is the ICC arrest warrant issued against him.

The warrant was launched against the Russian president earlier this year after ICC accused him of conducting multiple war crimes amid the Russia-Ukriane war. The moves by the South African administration also came as a surprise since the African nation is one of the signatories to the Rome Treaty.

Being a signatory obliges the country to arrest the Russian leader should he land in the signatory nation’s territory. In the past, countries like Moldova and Germany have made it clear that they will arrest Putin if he visits the aforementioned nations.

‘Russia will take part in the summit at an appropriate level’ Peskov

After the South African government announced that Putin will be getting immunity to attend the summit, the Press Secretary of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia will participate in the summit at an “appropriate level”. "Russia will take part in this summit at a proper level,” Peskove stated during a press briefing when he was asked if Putin will participate in the summit.

"Russia attributes great importance to the development of this integration format," the Kremlin spokesperson said, referring to BRICS,” he added. Peskov then went on to pledge to give “all details” later. Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said that the notice issued by the South African Foreign Ministry is a routine procedure and is conducted during similar international events.