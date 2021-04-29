South Africa Health Minister Rules Out Direct COVID-19 Risk From India Amid Surge In Cases

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, while briefing Parliament's Health Portfolio Committee said there is no direct risk of COVID-19 infections transmission from India to South Africa. He assured people that due vigilance would be exercised for all those coming from India or via other countries. This surfaced a day after Belgium imposed a travel ban on passenger flights from India, South Africa and Brazil over concerns about COVID-19.

The South African health minister said-

"I want to assure you that we are aware of the situation but we must be aware that there is no direct flight from India that would suddenly offload so many people as such. The problem of all these restrictions from countries is that people can go via other parts of the world and by the time they get here they won’t be showing anything direct from India so that is an issue which we must just keep in mind."

The minister clarified similar problems had been experienced in the UK, Europe and America, so South Africa just needed to be vigilant to manage such situations. Mkhize said that the concern about what was happening in India was “understandable”.

“India is going through a huge wave and the number of people who are getting infected per day are huge and (because of) those who die, we are seeing people who are panicking, saying that maybe that number is underestimated," he said. “I would want to align with those who are expressing sympathy and support to India and condolences on the wave and we understand that this could affect any country as such,” he said.

COVID-19 surge in both countries

As of today, South Africa reported 1,578,450 total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases while death toll in the country stood at 54,285. The total number of recoveries 1,503,611 and the total number of vaccines administered are 2,98,153.

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 cases and the death toll to 2,04,832.

Meanwhile, on April 4, India recorded over 1 lakh cases, which has doubled in a span of ten days and witnessing unprecedented rise ever since, with now for the fifth consecutive day, over 3-lakh COVID-19 cases have been reported. India's contribution to the world figure has risen from 9 percent to 35 percent, which is the highest ever figure by any country.

Various countries have either closed their borders or prohibited passenger flights from India. These countries are Bangladesh, Iran, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. France restricted travel from India, Brazil Chile, Argentina, South Africa and French Guiana; the U.K. also added India to its "red" travel list. Germany halted travel from India started on Monday, their health ministry said it was necessary so as to "not endanger our vaccination campaign."

(With PTI Inputs)