South Africa Imposes New Curbs As Surge Of Delta Variant Cases Threaten A Brutal 3rd Wave

With the rise of Delta variant cases in the country and curb the third wave of the Coronavirus, South Africa has tightened its COVID restrictions. President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Sunday, informed that the variant has already been detected in five provinces of the country and is displacing the Beta variant as the dominant one.

The medical authority of the country has advised for Adjusted Alert Level 4 action.

"Based on scientific advice we received from the Ministerial Advisory Committee and further consultation with our provinces and metros and traditional leaders, and on the recommendation of the National Coronavirus Command Council, Cabinet has decided that the country should move to Adjusted Alert Level 4. Cabinet decided that to ensure that our response is appropriate and proportionate to the current situation, the additional restrictions we are announcing this evening will be in place for the next 14 days," President Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The President further added that the authorities are replacing the Beta variant as the dominant one. The measures will be executed from June 28.

Based on the decision taken by the cabinet, here are the new limitations:

Ban on all gatherings, except for funerals and cremations.

Funerals and cremations will not have more than 50 people.

Curfew from 9 p.m. to 4.a.m. local time (19:00 to 02:00 GMT).

All non-essential facilities to be closed by 8 p.m.

Food establishments can only operate for take-away or delivery services.

Sale of alcohols will be prohibited.

Schools will begin closing from June 30, with all of them expected to be closed by July 2.

Moreover, President Ramaphosa talked about a province with a high number of cases (Gauteng) from where travel facilities will be prohibited except for essential services.

"This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or for the transport of goods. If you are currently not in your place of residence, you will be allowed to return home to or from Gauteng," mentioned Ramaphosa.

To further control the spread of the virus, medical authorities of the country have decided to expand the vaccination drive with citizens aged 50 and older who will soon be able to receive their jabs. The country has vaccinated almost 2.7 million people.

(Inputs from ANI)