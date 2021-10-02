South Africa Launches Special Vaccination Drive; Aims To Vaccinate 500,000 In 2 Days

On Friday, October 1, South Africa launched a new COVID vaccination drive, aiming to reach 500,000 people in two days in order to re-energise a faltering campaign that has run into hesitancy and complacency in the continent's worst-affected country. The campaign will run until Saturday, and it is the first time that vaccines have been made available to the public on a large scale on a weekend in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa-led government has advised people aged 18 and above, who have not been vaccinated, to visit hospitals and different vaccination centres around the country in order to take vaccine shots. The government also stated that people are no longer to make an appointment in advance as they can now register for vaccinations at the vaccination centre itself, according to the Associated Press (AP). Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa took stock of the vaccination drive and thanked individuals who were waiting in line to be vaccinated in a hall in the slum of Katlehong, just outside of Johannesburg.

According to research from Johns Hopkins University, 15 per cent of South Africa's 60 million people have been properly immunised. However, it has fallen short of its earlier targets, and President Ramaphosa has stated that the country now needs to vaccinate 250,000 people each day to meet a new aim of fully vaccinating 70 per cent of the adult population by the end of the year. The current two-day immunisation effort will serve as a trial run for that new target, reported the news agency. Ramaphosa is attempting to persuade people to get vaccinated so that life could return to normalcy in the country, which has been under various levels of lockdown for the last one year. "We intend to ramp up the vaccination campaign so that more and more people are vaccinated which be subsequently help in easing the lockdown norms in the country," he said as quoted by the news agency.

'Vaccination rates in South Africa have been sluggish'

The South African President also stated that as soon as the vaccination rate increases, people will be allowed to attend sporting events, music concerts, and other cultural activities. It should be noted here that people in the country have been prohibited from attending public events for more than a year and a half, as social gatherings are still subject to attendance limits and a late-night curfew remains in place. On Thursday, September 30, Ramaphosa claimed that South Africa's infection surge has ended and the country has returned to the lowest level of restrictions. However, he also added that the rate of immunisation in Africa's most industrialised economy was "far too sluggish," reported the news agency.

