South Africa: Major Fire Breaks Out At Parliament Building In Cape Town

The Parliament Building of South Africa in Cape Town caught fire on Sunday as the firefighters were seen battling the wildfire. At around 05:30 AM local time on Sunday, the firefighters arrived at the building after big flames and a massive column of smoke was spotted. Videos are circulating on the internet where a dark plume of smoke and flames can be seen rising from the building.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesman for the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service stated that the fire began in the early hours of the morning in the third-floor offices and spread to the National Assembly chamber, as per AP. Carelse also announced that no one was hurt in the fire, which was reported by security personnel. He further stated that more than 35 firefighters are battling the fire, which appears to be threatening the building's roof. Authorities later requested more resources as they attempted to put out the fire.

Fire first started in the Old Assembly

The local authorities first stated that the roof area had taken fire, as well as the National Assembly building. However, according to the South African news website, News24, Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille stated that the fire had started in the Old Assembly and that it was now mostly under control. She also noted that the fires had been mostly extinguished and that CCTV footage was being checked to establish what caused the event.

The Cape Town Houses of Parliament is divided into three portions, the oldest of which dates back to 1884. The National Assembly is housed in the newer parts built between the 1920s and the 1980s. Last year, a fire devastated a section of the University of Cape Town's library, which housed a unique collection of African records.

Jean-Pierre Smith, who is a member of the mayoral committee for safety and security, stated earlier on Sunday that reports of fissures in sections of the building's walls have been confirmed, according to South Africa's Sunday Times. Smith also stated that the fire began in an office space on the third floor and spread to the gymnasium.

Image: AP