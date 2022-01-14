South Africa Passes COVID 4th Wave As Cases Drop Significantly After Six-week Surge: WHO

South Africa, where the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron was first detected in November last year, has passed its peak, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday. Notably, the Omicron variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24. Subsequently, on November 26, the World Health agency declared it as a "variant of concern". "Early indications suggest that Africa’s fourth wave has been steep and brief but no less destabilising. The crucial pandemic countermeasure badly needed in Africa still stands, and that is rapidly and significantly increasing COVID-19 vaccinations. The next wave might not be so forgiving," WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said.

#Omicron-fuelled #COVID19 pandemic fourth wave in Africa flattens after a six-week surge. If the trend continues, it will be the shortest-lived surge to date in the continent where cumulative cases have now exceeded 10 million. https://t.co/gI6U8feMJP — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) January 13, 2022

"After a six-week surge, Africa's fourth pandemic wave driven primarily by the Omicron variant is flattening, marking the shortest-lived surge to date in the continent where cumulative cases have now exceeded 10 million," added Moeti. South Africa saw a huge upsurge in infections during the pandemic wave but recorded a 14% decline in confirmed cases over the past week.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus raised concern over the vaccination as he noted 9.4 billion COVID vaccines have been administered globally, despite, a high vaccination rate, 90 countries did not even reach the target of vaccinating 40% by the end of this year. He also noted 36% of 90 countries have not yet vaccinated 10% of their populations.

North Africa reporting a 121% increase over the past week: WHO

It is worth mentioning Africa is also facing severe vaccine discrimination as more than 85% of the African population has – about one billion people - is yet to receive a single dose of vaccine. While East and Central Africa regions also experienced falling numbers of cases, North and West Africa are seeing a rise in infections, with North Africa reporting a 121% increase over the past week, compared with the previous seven days, as per WHO. "The crucial pandemic countermeasure badly needed in Africa still stands, and that is rapidly and significantly increasing COVID-19 vaccinations," said the senior WHO official. "The next wave might not be so forgiving," added the official.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock