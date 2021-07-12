South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Issues Stern Warning To Those Involved In Violence

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violence that has rocked the country's biggest economic provinces after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma have been burning vehicles, looting stores and blockading main routes. Ramaphosa said that protesters have destroyed properties, intimidated and threatened people.

"Property has been destroyed. Cars have been stoned. People have been intimidated and threatened, and some have even been hurt. These acts are endangering lives and damaging our efforts to rebuild the economy," he said.

Ramaphosa's address to the nation

In his address to the nation, Ramaphosa pointed out that the violent actions of protesters have damaged the efforts to rebuild the economy. Ramaphosa condemned the protest that have ravaged in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. He warned that those involved in breaking the lockdown regulations will face penalties. He added that the acts of violence must be condemned by all South Africans at all costs.

"While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions. It is a matter of concern to all South Africans that some of these acts of violence are based on ethnic mobilisation", said the South African President.

Let us be clear, as a nation, that we will not tolerate acts of criminality.



Those who are involved in acts of violence will be arrested and prosecuted.https://t.co/5djUXJq8ai — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 11, 2021

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the nation said that those involved in the acts of violence will be arrested and prosecuted. He further said that those involved in breaking the lockdown rules will face a penalty. He also condemned the attempts to create confusion by sharing false images and videos from the events that have occurred many years ago. The South African president urged the people not to share anything on social media that may not be accurate or verified.

"Let us be clear, as a nation, that we will not tolerate acts of criminality. Those who are involved in acts of violence will be arrested and prosecuted. Those found guilty of breaking the lockdown regulations will receive the stipulated penalty. This will be done without fear or favour", Ramaphosa said in his address to the nation.

Jacob Zuma, who served as South Africa’s President for almost a decade, turned himself into prison early Thursday, July 8 to begin serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of the country's apex court. The supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma are protesting his imprisonment, according to AP. They have been blocking roads, setting trucks alight and damaging and looting shops in various spots in the province. The protesters have been demanding the release of the former South African president Zuma.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP