South Africa Requests BRICS Leaders To Get More Involved In Resolving Ukraine-Russia Conflict

South Africa has urged the leaders of the BRICS grouping to play a greater role in ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has shifted the focus off the global challenges elsewhere.

South Africa is Chair of the five-nation BRICS that includes Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

"It is worrying that the conflict in Ukraine has diminished world attention from challenges in Africa and left the marginalised even more vulnerable to the dangers of terrorism, food insecurity, climate change, and instability," Naledi Pandor, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, told the parliament on Wednesday.

"One of the ways in which a context of global collaboration could be advanced is through establishing influential formations that will work with the United Nations to advance an inclusive forward-looking international development agenda. It is possible for BRICS to play such a transformative role, she said.

She hoped that the BRICS leaders could assume a stronger role in bringing peace to Ukraine and Russia. "We welcome the efforts of President Xi Jinping and those promised by President Lula da Silva," Pandor said.

The leaders of these countries are due to meet in August in Johannesburg for the BRICS Summit, amid growing pressure on the South African government to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes here because of an international arrest warrant issued against him by the International Court of Justice for alleged war crimes.

Pandor said consideration was also being given to requests from a number of other countries to join BRICS.

"BRICS has attracted great interest from a number of countries, and our Sherpas are engaged in conceptualising how BRICS could respond to such interest. It is vital to ensure that what is eventually agreed strengthens multilateralism, the UN, and our Non-Aligned Movement," she said, expressing the hope that the leaders will provide definitive guidelines at the conclusion of the BRICS Summit.

"The growing interest in BRICS indicates that many countries are searching for a multi-polar forum that is modern, inclusive, and oriented toward the good of all," she said.

"Our BRICS theme is BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism'. BRICS is our partnership of emerging economies and developing countries that wish to play a role in world affairs, ensuring benefit to the global South, Pandor said.

The minister said the growth and resilience of the New Development Bank (NDB) of BRICS had led to the bank assisting members to secure funding to address infrastructure needs, support the unblocking of regional value chains, and localise production capacity.

"Our partnership with BRICS has resulted in tangible benefits for our country in a wide range of sectors. Total trade with BRICS countries has increased from 487 billion rands in 2017 to 702 billion rands in 2021. We have received funding of over USD five billion from the NDB for key infrastructure projects in renewable energy, water, and other sectors, Pandor said.

But non-BRICS partners would not be neglected, Pandor said.

"Our focus on BRICS will be implemented alongside continued work to retain and strengthen links with Africa, Europe, the US, East Asia, and the Middle East. All these are important trading partners for South Africa and must not be neglected, she said.

The minister highlighted some of the priorities for BRICS this year including the development of a partnership towards an equitable just transition; transforming education and skills development for the future, and strengthening multilateralism.

She also reaffirmed the commitment of the BRICS countries to support a strong multilateral system and reform of the UN Security Council.