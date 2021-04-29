South Africa Resumes Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Administration To Health Workers

South Africa on Wednesday resumed the vaccination of Johnson & Johnson for its front-line healthcare workers, nearly two weeks after the suspension over the blood clot reports. The country aims to jab nearly 1.2 million healthcare staff and essential workers. Close to 290,000 have already received at least one dose of the J&J vaccine ahead of April 13, before the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) halted the use over safety concerns. “It is much better to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine than to avoid taking it for fear of getting a blood clot,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

Mkhize added, that there was only one in a million risks of getting a blood clot from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and it provided a greater possibility of protection from the COVID-19 disease. “In America, about 7 million people have now received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are protected from COVID-19,” Mkhize said. He also informed that the J&J vaccine was, in fact, the best in neutralizing the COVID-19 variant dominant in South Africa.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority on Wednesday ruled out any link between blood clots and the J&J vaccine among those already vaccinated. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa became one of the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in the country as South Africa begins its vaccination drive with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in February. Ramaphosa had urged South Africa’s 60 million people to have confidence in the jab’s efficacy, as the country also imported 80,000 doses from Belgium.

Halted use until clot cases 'sufficiently interrogated'

Earlier this month as the United States had recommended a pause on the usage of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine over six cases of rare blood clots, South African health minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize said that they were halting use until the FDA reviewed the cases. “We have determined to voluntarily suspend our rollout until the causal relationship between the development of clots and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is sufficiently interrogated”, Mkhize said in a statement. “In the extremely unlikely event that Johnson and Johnson's rollout is completely halted, we will not have any impediment to proceeding with phase two of the rollout with Pfizer,” he added.