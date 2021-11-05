South Africa: Scientists Discover Fossils Of Ancient Hominid Child In Johannesburg

A team of international and South African researchers unearthed the fossil remains of an early hominid child in a cave in South Africa. The scientists announced the discovery of a partial skull and teeth of a Homo naledi juvenile aged four to six years old who perished over 250,000 years ago. According to the announcement made on Thursday, November 4, the remains were discovered in a secluded portion of the cave, implying that the body had been placed there on purpose, possibly as a form of a tomb, reported the Associated Press (AP). Professor Guy Berger of the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, who led the research and made the announcement, said the placement "adds mystery as to how these many remains got to be in these remote, dark areas of the Rising Star Cave system." The discovery has also been published in the journal, PaleoAnthropology.

Homo naledi is an archaic human species discovered at the Cradle of Humankind's Rising Star Cave, 50 kilometres northwest of Johannesburg. According to researchers, Homo naledi lived between 335,000 and 236,000 years ago, during the Middle Pleistocene era. The initial discovery, which was first made public in 2015, consists of 1,550 specimens representing 737 different elements and at least 15 different persons. According to Berger, Homo naledi remains one of the most intriguing ancient human relatives ever discovered. He said that it is certainly a primitive species, existing at a time when researchers thought Africa only had modern humans. "Its presence at the period and in this location complicates our understanding of who did what first in terms of intricate stone tool civilizations and even ritual cultures," he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

