South Africa To Send Omicron COVID Variant Samples To Foreign Security Agencies: Reports

Global superpowers are now in constant vigilance after a new heavily mutated variant of the novel coronavirus, Omicron, was discovered in South Africa. Scientists in South Africa are of the opinion that the Omicron variant can be the reason behind the recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. However, the African country in a key development has announced that they will share the samples of the new Omicron variant with biosecurity agencies of foreign countries, reported ANI.

Tulio de Oliveira, director of South Africa's Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation, asserted that the country will send strain samples to main biosecurity agencies across the world like it was done with the Beta Variant, ANI reported citing Financial Times. Oliveira further added that US and UK have requested the samples and that the country is closely cooperating with biosecurity agencies across the world to figure out quick solutions.

Deadly Omicron variant raises alarm across the world

As of now, South Africa has confirmed about 100 specimens of the new deadly B.1.1.529 variant, and cases have already been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong. It has a very “unusual constellation of mutations,” reported The Guardian, and is capable of completely evading the body’s immune response, making it highly transmissible, and as suspected by the scientists, more than now dominant Delta variant. Any new mutation of coronavirus that is able to spread faster and evade vaccines is a cause for threat for the world that is battling the deadly delta variant upsurge, particularly Europe that has once again turned into a global epicentre.

Scientists across the world are concerned about the new variant considering it appears to have a high number of mutations — about 30 — in the coronavirus’ spike protein, which could affect how easily it spreads to people. Sharon Peacock, who has led genetic sequencing of COVID-19 in Britain at the University of Cambridge, said the data so far suggest the new variant has mutations “consistent with enhanced transmissibility,” but said that “the significance of many of the mutations is still not known.” She said it would take several weeks to do the necessary lab tests to determine if current coronavirus vaccines are still effective against the new variant.

