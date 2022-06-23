South Africa: Zondo Commission Submits Final Zuma-era Graft Report To President Ramaphosa

In a significant development, the final report on a thorough judicial inquiry into corruption has been presented to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The final draft of the report, which is said to be 1,000 pages long and prepared by the Zondo commission, was handed over to Ramaphosa by Chief Justice of the country Raymond Zondo. The earlier parts of the investigation have exposed the widespread corruption in government and state-owned businesses from 2009 to 2018 during former President Jacob Zuma's reign. Meanwhile, Ramaphosa stressed that he was unaware of the conclusion, not even the commission's findings based on his own testimony.

“Not for once has the chief justice even wanted to discuss the evidence that I have presented to the commission. And he has said that he has a chapter or so dealing with evidence that I presented at the commission. But I don’t even know what that is because of the high regard I have for him,” said Ramaphosa, the Associated Press (AP) reported. President Ramaphosa has already received four sections of the report, which have been made public and contain harsh conclusions about businessmen and politicians connected to his party -- the African National Congress.

President Ramaphosa also accused of concealing theft of about $4 million in foreign currency

The final section of the report is anticipated to go into depth about corruption within South Africa's State Security Agency, which was led by former intelligence chief Arthur Fraser while Zuma was the country's President. After being controversially chosen to head the country's prisons, Fraser approved Zuma's release from custody on medical parole. Notably, Zuma was imprisoned for his refusal to provide a statement to the panel of judges led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. In his criminal complaint, Fraser also claimed that President Ramaphosa had concealed the theft of about $4 million in foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in the northern Limpopo province.

'Phala Phala-gate' tarnishes Ramaphosa's reputation as anti-corruption leader

It is pertinent to mention here that Ramaphosa's reputation as an anti-corruption leader has been damaged by the incident, known as 'Phala Phala-gate' in South Africa, which has also led to calls for his resignation. The South African Broadcasting Corporation, the nation's state-owned public broadcaster, has also been accused of misconduct, and this is believed to be covered in the final report. The last chapter of the report was supposed to be handed over to President Ramaphosa and made public last week itself, but it was delayed which irked the main Opposition party Democratic Alliance.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP