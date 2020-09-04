South African Healthcare Workers Protest Against Lack Of Personal Protective Equipment

South African healthcare workers have been protesting against poor working conditions and demanding an end to corruption in the purchase of COVID-19 personal protective equipment.

According to the reports, the demonstrators united in Pretoria and Cape Town on Thursday, September 3 criticising the government for endangering the lives of frontline healthcare workers as most of the health facilities in the country have limited supplies of protective equipment like surgical masks.

READ: South Africa: Virus Takes Away Rituals To Mourn Deaths

READ: South Africa: Indian-origin Zulu Prince Ramlutchman Conferred With Triple Honorary Degree

Healthcare workers threaten strike

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, which is leading the demonstrations, has threatened to go on strike with its 200,000 public workers on September 10 if their demands are not met. As per reports, the widespread protests by the medics would cause serious problems for South Africa’s hospitals as the country is witnessing more than 2000 COVIC-19 cases per day and is at the brink of a possible second wave of the pandemic.

The demonstrators in the South African capital of Pretoria marched to President Cyril Ramaphosa's office at the Union Buildings holding up placards that read "Thank You Frontline Workers” and “Remove Corrupt Officials.”

As reported earlier, the South African government has been facing allegations of corruption related to the procurement of personal protective equipment. The country's special investigating unit has informed that it's currently probing more than 20 cases of corruption related to the contracts to provide health supplies to the government.

According to the South African health ministry, the country has recorded 630,595 positive cases and more than 14,300 lives are lost due to COVID-19. Moreover, over 27,300 health workers are reported to have tested positive and about 230 have died from the disease.

(With AP inputs)

READ: South Africa Conservationist Killed By Rescued Lionesses As He Took Them For A Walk

READ: South Africa Ends Ban On Cigarettes, But Smuggling May Stay