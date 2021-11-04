South African Novelist Damon Galgut Bags 2021 Booker Prize For 'The Promise'

The South African writer, Damon Galgut received one of the world's most prestigious literary honours, the Booker Prize award on Wednesday for writing the fiction, 'The Promise', a story that revolves around a white family's reckoning with the racist history of South Africa. Galgut has previously been nominated twice; first in 2003 for 'The Good Doctor' and in 2010 for 'In a Strange Room', but lost both times.

Damon Galgut won 50,000 pounds in the award ceremony for the book with the narrative of a dysfunctional Afrikaner family and a broken promise to a Black employee, which echoes larger issues in South Africa's post-apartheid transition, AP reported.

Galgut's ninth novel, The Promise, had previously received critical recognition for its dark and bleakly humorous portrayal of the Swart family, the descendants of Dutch colonists who are frantically trying to cling on to their farm and position in post-apartheid South Africa.

Quoting South African novelist Damon Galgut while he was accepting the award, AP reported, “On behalf of all the stories told and untold, the writers heard and unheard, from the remarkable continent that I’m part of.” Besides Nadine Gordimer in 1974 and J.M. Coetzee, who won twice in 1983 and 1999, Galgut is the third South African author to win the 2021 Booker Prize.

The Booker Judges' remark on Damon Galgut's novel

'The Promise' was among six books shortlisted, and the judges praised it for its artistry and depth. According to the New York Times, the Booker judges praised Galgut's work for its "unusual narrative style that balances Faulknerian exuberance with Nabokovian precision, pushes boundaries and is a testament to the flourishing of the novel in the 21st century."

The Novel is a profound, compelling, and concise novel, according to historian Maya Jasanoff, who led the judging panel. The book "combines an extraordinary story, rich themes -- the history of the last 40 years in South Africa -- in an incredibly well-wrought package," she said, AP reported.

Furthermore, Galgut’s novel was chosen over five other novels including three US writers' books; 'Bewilderment' by Richard Powers, 'Great Circle' by Maggie Shipstead, and 'No One Is Talking About This' by Patricia Lockwood. In addition to it, the other nominated authors were the Sri Lankan writer Anuk Arudpragasam for 'A Passage North', and the British-Somali novelist Nadifa Mohamed for 'The Fortune Men'.

The Booker Prize Award

The Booker Prize is given yearly to the finest novel written in English and released in the United Kingdom or Ireland, and this year's winner was chosen from 158 entries. Douglas Stuart won the prize last year for his autobiographical debut novel 'Shuggie Bain', which is about how he grew up in Scotland with an alcoholic mother. The award has been available to any novel written in English and issued in the United Kingdom since 2014. It was formerly restricted to writers from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and the Commonwealth.

Image: AP