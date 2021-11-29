South African President Warns Of 4th Wave Of COVID-19 Amid Concerns About Omicron Strain

Amid rising concern over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa raised the possibility that the nation could enter the fourth wave soon if the new coronavirus cases continue to increase. In a televised speech on Sunday, Ramaphosa informed that following the identification of Omicron, South Africa has seen an average of 1,600 new cases. The proportion of COVID-19 tests that are positive has also risen from around 2% to 9% in less than a week, Ramaphosa said, adding that this is an “extremely sharp increase” in infections in a short period of time.

“The identification of Omicron coincides with a sudden increase in COVID-19 infections. If cases continue to rise, we can expect to see a fourth wave of infection in the next few weeks, if not sooner," Ramaphosa said.

The South African leader stated that the Omicron variant is responsible for most of the infections found in Gauteng in the last two weeks and is now emerging in all other provinces. Further, while noting that only 35% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated in the country, Ramaphosa announced that a working group has been set up to discuss the possibility of making vaccines mandatory to access public places such as public transport, workplaces, public events and public facilities.

"Government has set up a working group that will consult widely on the introduction of compulsory vaccination in certain activities and places," he said.

SA to remain at ‘Level One’ lockdown

Meanwhile, during the same national address, Ramaphosa announced that his nation will remain at the lowest “Level One” of its five lockdown strategies to combat the pandemic. He said that South Africa will keep its lockdown restrictions unchanged at level 1, but will look to offer booster shots to the elderly, and strengthen rules around vaccinations. This will include mandatory vaccinations for certain activities, the South African President added.

Ramaphosa also called on more than 20 nations that have imposed travel bans to and from South Africa and its neighbours to immediately end the ban in a bid to avoid further harm to the economies of these countries. While calling for immediate reversal of the ban, the South African President said that the restrictions are a “clear and completely unjustified” departure from the commitment that many of these nations made at the G20 meeting in Rome last month. He also added that there was no justification for keeping these restrictions in place.

(Image: AP/UNSPLASH)