South African Prez Ramaphosa Prepones Crucial COVID Meeting Amid New Omicron Variant Spike

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has preponed an emergency meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to Saturday, amid global concerns over the spread of the new COVID variant, Omicron. The meeting was originally supposed to take place on Sunday, November 28. The meeting has been called as many European countries are following the United Kingdom's suit in prohibiting travel to and from South Africa, the origin of the new variant, and its neighbouring countries, reported news agency PTI. Mauritius, the United States, Israel, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands are the recent countries to impose the travel ban.

The South African Prime Minister is expected to declare a stricter lockdown and other measures to prevent the spread of the new variant, the report stated. The new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.529, has been classified as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation. The strain has alarmed scientists and the health community because of its complicated genetic sequence. It was first reported to the WHO on November 24 by South Africa, and it has since been found in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel.

Previously, the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting was always followed by Ramaphosa's national broadcast to announce modifications to South Africa's five-level lockdown policy, which is currently at Level One. Mondli Gungubele, minister in The Presidency Mondli Gungubele, said in a statement that the outcomes of this meeting will give direction as to whether further consultation is required at the level of the President's Coordinating Council. "The National Coronavirus Command Council is one of several structures of government - which include the President's Coordinating Council and Cabinet - where scientific evidence and submissions by different economic and social sectors inform executive decision-making," the statement added, as reported by PTI

South African Health Minister expresses concern over rise in COVID infections

Meanwhile, on Thursday, November 25, South African Health Minister expressed concern about the sudden spike of COVID-19 infections over the previous week, particularly in Gauteng province's economic hub. Prof Tulio de Oliveira, Director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (KRISP), stated this variation contains a high number of mutations, which is worrying for its expected immune evasion and transmissibility. "Early signs from diagnostic laboratories suggest that the variant has spread rapidly in Gauteng province and might also be present in most of the other eight provinces of South Africa," De Oliveira added.

According to analysts, the fourth wave of the pandemic came earlier than it was expected. They blamed the government for this, claiming that large gatherings were permitted in October ahead of November 1 local government elections across the country. It is worth mentioning here that there has also been significant vaccine hesitancy in South Africa. Despite extensive government attempts to provide vaccines free of cost, including at religious organisations, several political parties are leading anti-vaccination campaigns in the country.

With PTI inputs

Image: AP/Pixabay/Representative