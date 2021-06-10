South African Woman Gives Birth To 10 Babies, Breaks Guinness World Record

A South African woman reportedly gave birth to 10 babies, in what would be a new Guinness world record, as per a local media report. Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to 10 children, which included seven boys and three girls. The medical scans had earlier detected eight babies but instead, she delivered 10 children by Caesarean section. Sithole, who has six-year-old twins, previously told the Pretoria News that her pregnancy was natural and she has not used any fertility treatment.

South African woman gives birth to 10 children

A South African official has confirmed the birth of 10 children, while another official said that they are yet to see the babies, reported BBC. Guinness World Records told BBC that they were investigating the claim. Gosiame Thamara Sithole’s husband Teboho Tsotetsi,told Pretoria News that she delivered 10 babies at a hospital on June 7. The doctors had detected eight babies during the medical scans, two less than the South African woman delivered. Sithole was seven months and seven days pregnant at the time of delivery.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole in an interview with Pretoria News last month had said that she was shocked by her pregnancy. The pregnancy was tough at the beginning as she was sick. The doctors had at first told her that she was expecting six children. The further scans, however, showed that it was in fact octuplets but ultimately, she gave birth to 10 children.

The Guinness World Records for most children delivered at a single birth is currently held by Nadya Suleman. Nadya gave birth to six boys and two girls at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in the US in 2009, according to Guinness World Record website. The babies were conceived with the aid of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment and were nine weeks premature when they were delivered by Caesarean section.

IMAGE: HungryLionSa/Twitter