South African Woman's Claim That She Gave Birth To 10 Babies Not True, No Evidence Found

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, a South African woman’s claims that she gave birth to 10 babies earlier this month is not true, an official inquiry has concluded. As per the BBC report, the provincial government has said that no hospitals in Gauteng province have a record of ‘decuplets’ being born and medical tests have even revealed that Sithole had not even been pregnant recently. Reportedly, the 37-year-old who stirred mystery with her announcement of giving birth to ten children is now being held under the mental health act for observation and will also be provided with the required support. However, the statement has not elaborated the reasons behind the fabrication of the entire story.

Independent Online (IOL), the media group which owns the Pretoria News has stood by the story after being the first to report it. It further went on to allege that Sithole has delivered the children on June 7 at Steve Biko Academic Hospital (SBAH) in the capital, Pretoria, adding staff were ill-prepared. Hence, the media outlet further accused the hospital and provincial health authorities of trying to dismiss the story to cover up its own medical negligence.

Reportedly, the latest statement has said, “These allegations are false, unsubstantiated and only serve to tarnish the good reputation of Steve Biko Academic Hospital and the Gauteng Provincial Government” before adding that legal action would be taken against the editor-in-chief of Pretoria News, Piet Rampedi, and IOL.

Birth of 10 children announced by news outlet on June 8

Already a mother of six-year-old twins, Sithole and her partner Teboho Tsotetsi lived in Thembisa and IOL stated that they attended the same church as Rampedi where he was introduced to them in December. Allegedly, the couple was interviewed in May and at the time, stated that the couple is pregnant with eight babies. Even a photoshoot of Sithole shows her heavily pregnant. The birth of the surprise ‘decuplets’ was announced by Pretoria News on June 8. Several other media outlets began reporting the incident after the local mayor confirmed the births.

However, a government spokesperson reportedly later said that it only had family’s word and the story began drawing more suspicion with media publication being unable to disclose the hospital where 10 babies were born. Several hospitals in Gauteng came out and denied their involvement.

