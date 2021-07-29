South Africans Don’t Trust Government’s COVID Shots; Find Prayer More Effective: Survey

Despite soaring COVID-19 cases, South Africans show reluctance in taking the coronavirus vaccine and believe prayer is more effective than a vaccine in preventing COVID-19 infection in a new Afrobarometer survey. According to the survey, seven in ten countrymen have shown little or no trust in the government’s ability to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are safe. However, 337 out of 1,600 respondents believe that both the COVID vaccine and prayer are equally important in dealing with the deadly virus. While 25 per cent of the respondents believe the government and their vaccine over prayer.

Rural population more inclined to take vaccine jab

Surprisingly, the older population who are residing in the rural areas of the country have shown their interest regarding the inoculation of the covid vaccine while 41 per cent of the urban population have shown some positive aspects about the inoculation of the vaccine shots. While those living under the poverty line and having age below 35 years are the most hesitant population. In terms of literate population, half of the population who have at least a primary education have shown less inclination towards covid shots. The population with no educational background are willing to get the vaccine jab. The rate of inoculations needs to increase for the country to reach its target of having 67 per cent of the population fully vaccinated by February.

A distant dream for the African government to inoculate 67% population by February

According to the survey, more than 2.3 million South Africans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the covid pandemic hit the country in early March last year. The data also said that at least 68,000 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. The experts said that the ongoing situation regarding the vaccine hesitance would further hamper the government's dream to vaccinate its maximum population. According to the South Africa Health Ministry, at least seven million South Africans have been vaccinated with the first dose of the covid vaccine while less than three per cent of the population have both doses of the vaccine.

President announced to relax covid restrictions

Recently, South Africa’s government relaxed pandemic restrictions, reporting that a recent spike in coronavirus cases has passed its peak. According to a report by Associated Press (AP), President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the spike in coronavirus cases has passed its peak.

According to him, the average daily number of new confirmed cases over the last week was around 12,000, which was a 20 per cent drop from the previous week. While confirmed cases are showing a downward trend in South Africa, several other countries are witnessing an increase in the deadly infection, driven by the delta variant, warned President Cyril.

(With inputs from Afrobarometer survey)

(Image Credit: AP)