South Africa’s Afrigen Makes Replica Of MRNA COVID Vaccine Using Publicly Available Data

In a breakthrough, a South African biotechnology company has replicated Moderna’s mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 without the pharmaceutical firm’s involvement, using the publicly available sequence data. Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines in Cape Town has become the world’s first to manufacture its own version of the COVID-19 shot of a pharmaceutical company outside the brand’s own production facility, without their assistance or approval. Afrigen was selected by the World Health Organization (WHO) last year for a pilot project that educated the scientists on how to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine. It is to be noted, this pilot program was launched after the mRNA COVID vaccine, Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna refused to share the technology with the world.

WHO's pilot programme 'to empower other countries'

Afrigen’s researcher started the experiments in the hope to ward off Africa’s low vaccine supply. Moderna, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pfizer, in New York City, and BioNTech, in Mainz, Germany — have sent more than 70% of their doses to the wealthier nations causing vaccine inequity, dearth of vials, and sluggish inoculation campaign in the African continent. “Moderna and Pfizer–BioNTech’s vaccines are mainly still going to just the richest countries,” Martin Friede, the WHO official coordinating the hub said, according to Nature. “Our objective is to empower other countries to make their own,” he added. While Afrigen’s mRNA vaccine candidate is a positive step forward, it cannot be distributed to the African population yet.

Gerhardt Boukes, chief scientist at Afrigen — the firm at the core of the WHO —said in televised remarks that she is proud to have helped with the first phase of the plan of manufacturing replica Moderna vaccine. The process involved the scientists creating a messenger RNA first that encodes a modified portion of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and encapsulates it in a lipid nanoparticle that delivers the vaccine to cells. Scientists in Africa chose to manufacture the replica of Moderna’s shot because of more and widely available public information on its vaccine development as compared with the other Pharma firms. Moderna had also said earlier that it would not enforce the patents on the countries during the pandemic. Afrigen, meanwhile, is planning to train companies in Argentina and Brazil.