South Africa's Anti-apartheid Hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu Laid To Rest In Cape Town

Nearly a week after South Africa's anti-apartheid hero archbishop Desmond Tutu's demise, he was laid to rest at St. George's Cathedral on January 1, Saturday. According to a report by AP, his funeral was limited to just 100 people due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the country. The Nobel Peace Prize-earning role model was taken to a Cape Town-based church in a plain pine coffin-- the cheapest available at his request to avoid any vivid displays. Notably, today's event was followed by a week of mourning after Tutu left for heavenly abode at the age of 90 on December 26, last year. A week-long remembrance began on Monday with the ringing of the bells at St. George's Cathedral.

It is believed that St. George's held a special place in the late archbishop's heart. Some of the close aides of Tutu told AP that the philanthropist requested his ashes to be interred there in a special repository. "When we were in the dark, he brought light,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the head of the worldwide Anglican church, said in a video message shown at a requiem Mass celebrated for Tutu at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. "For me, to praise him is like a mouse giving tribute to an elephant. South Africa has given us extraordinary examples of towering leaders of the rainbow nation with President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Tutu .... Many Nobel winners’ lights have grown dimmer over time, but Archbishop Tutu’s has grown brighter," Archbishop Welby added.

Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience: President Ramaphosa

It is pertinent to mention here that the Nobel prize winner is known for his fight against the South Africa apartheid regime of racial oppression and for championing the rights of the LGBTQ community. He became an Anglican priest in 1960 and was subsequently, honoured with the Nobel prize in 1984. His role against non-violent opposition to apartheid had been lauded globally. Later, Desmond Tutu became the first Black Archbishop of Cape Town. "Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered the funeral eulogy, said. "Even after the advent of democracy, he did not hesitate to draw attention, often harshly, to our shortcomings as leaders of the democratic state," added President Cyril.

