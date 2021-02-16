South Africa's Education Minister Says 'educated Man Won't Rape', Faces Backlash

South African education minister Angie Motshekga came under fire on Monday after she said that “educated men do not commit rape” especially when the country struggles to grapple with a scourge of violence against women. The basic education minister made the remarks while addressing the students at the opening of schools in Pretoria even as official statistics reveal that the police record at least 110 rape accusations every day in South Africa. What several critics have termed “irresponsible” of Motshekga, is the South African lawmaker saying men who rape should be ‘civilised’.

While touting her own government, the education minister said that it has “prioritised education because it knows that it's only through education can we deal with some of our challenges... because an educated man won't rape".

In the video clip posted by one of the country’s leading television networks, Newzroom Afrika, the students can also be heard responding to Motshekga in unison saying, “they do”. However, the education minister then remarked, “or do they? I thought they need to be a bit civilised not to do certain things".

Read - South Africa Reopens Its Land Borders As Virus Cases Decline

Read - South Africa Extends National State Of Disaster By Another Month, Until March 15

‘Retract and apologise’

Following Motshekga’s remarks, South Africa’s largest opposition party the Democratic Alliance said that it wants the minister to “retract and apologise”. It further said in a statement shared on Twitter that, “These comments are utterly inappropriate and careless as the pervasive crisis of rape in South Africa knows no social, economic or educational boundaries”.

The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga must publicly retract and apologise for comments that “an educated man won't rape”.



These comments are utterly inappropriate and careless as the pervasive crisis of rape knows no boundaries. - @BaxNodada https://t.co/U1YYG9kue7 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 15, 2021

It said, “We have taken note of the statement released by the Minister this afternoon in which she doubles down on her inappropriate comments. The Minister’s statement is not enough, she must take ownership of what she said, apologise and retract her comments.”

“As for the Minister, she needs to do better and should rather properly educate herself about South Africa’s rape crisis instead of making light of a very painful scourge plaguing our society,” it added. Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition One South Africa Movement, Mmusi Maimane, also lambasted the South African education minister for a “lack of understanding about" rape and gender-based violence in the nation. Maimane said, “We urgently need a new minister of basic education”.

However, following the wave of backlash, the education minister sought to clarify her remarks and said that rape was about power and it was her government’s goal to educate the males in the country on handling “power relations between men and women from a young age".

"Educating men about power relations is also important in the fight against rape," she said. "Therefore, my remarks must not be taken out of the context of educating children to develop them to become better people."

Read - South Africa Scraps AstraZeneca Vaccine, Will Give J&J Jabs

Read - Centre: 'No Evidence Of Presence Of South Africa Variant Of Coronavirus In India Till Now'